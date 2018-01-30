The man was wanted on a warrant involving auto theft, drugs and firearms violations, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.
A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man armed with a razor blade near Bonney Lake Tuesday morning, the department said.
The News Tribune of Tacoma reports the 34-year-old man is expected to survive.
A sheriff’s SWAT team was called to a home at 206th Avenue Court East to help the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force serve a warrant for the suspect for crimes related to vehicle theft and unlawfully having a firearm and a controlled substance, according to the department.
As the SWAT team approached, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies saw a man on the porch holding a razor blade and that a deputy fired one shot after the man ignored repeated orders to drop the razor.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.
