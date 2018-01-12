A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop a stolen car early Friday fired two shots after the driver reportedly tried to run the deputy over, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No one was seriously injured, the Sheriff’s Office said in a series of tweets Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy saw the stolen Honda shortly after 4 a.m. Friday at Sunrise Boulevard and Meridian East, about 12 miles from Frederickson, where deputy Daniel McCartney was fatally shot Sunday night.

The driver refused to pull over, turned off the headlights, rammed the patrol car and then tried to back over the deputy who had exited the patrol car at 151st Street Court East and 120th Avenue Court East, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy fired two shots into the car’s rear window, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen car was being driven by a 26-year-old man with a history of possessing stolen property and stealing cars, and a 19-year-old woman, police said. The Sheriff’s Office said the car was full of stolen property.

Both suspects were not hit by the gunfire but suffered minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.