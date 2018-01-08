Deputy Daniel McCartney, 34, was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a foot chase while responding to a 911 call, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says.

A man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy near Frederickson has been arrested, department spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested a short time ago, Troyer said during a briefing in Puyallup.

The slain officer was identified by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as Daniel McCartney, 34, of Yelm, a married Navy veteran and a father of three boys ages 4, 6 and 9.

He was a “good, solid, stalwart man,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said.

One suspect was killed during the incident, and police spent much of Monday looking for the other one, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect being sought was described by the sheriff’s office as a tall, thin, white man with curly dark hair in a ponytail, a large pointy nose and pockmarks on the right side of his face. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie, police said.

The sheriff’s department posted early Monday on its Facebook page that the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. while responding to a report of an intruder at a home on 200th Street East in the area about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma.

“During the 911 call, dispatchers could hear screaming and a scuffle taking place,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The deputy arrived on scene and chased a male suspect on foot; shots were fired.

Troyer, the sheriff’s spokesman, said at a news briefing Monday morning that the deputy was following protocol when he responded within six minutes to the report of the home invasion at a residence police had been called to multiple times before.

He said deputies would serve a search warrant on the home during the ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led up to the shootings.

Troyer said McCartney’s “bravery showed” when he took off after the suspects.

“That’s why guys sign up” to be deputies, he said. “To go after the bad guys.”

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and Troyer said investigators believe preliminarily that it may have been the gun used to “shoot our deputy.” He said a second handgun was recovered with the arrest of the second suspect.

He also said that detectives believe McCartney — who had served with the Hoquiam Police Department for almost six years and on the Pierce County force for almost four — also fired shots during the fatal encounter.

“We believe our deputy did fire shots and that there was a gunbattle,” Troyer said, adding that investigators won’t know for sure until ballistics tests are done.

The deputy was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and rushed into surgery immediately, but his wounds were “too catastrophic” to survive, Troyer said.

Pastor, the sheriff, said in an interview with KING 5 early Monday that sheriff’s deputies face a situation in which personnel are “thinly stretched” throughout the county.

Nevertheless, he said, “This man was willing to work despite the fact that we have a thin, stretched staffing situation.”

“He ran toward trouble; he ran to protect somebody whose house was being actively broken into,” Pastor said. “That’s the kind of heart, that’s the kind of spirit, that’s the kind of strength these people show.”

“Unfortunately, you see the consequences and some of the consequences are terrible as tonight is terrible. … Remember the power and the sadness of what you see today.”

He asked that the deputy’s family, friends and the department be kept in people’s thoughts and prayers.

Some roads in the area were closed overnight but have since reopened. A stretch of 200th Street East, between 42nd and 50th avenues, remains closed. Bethel School District canceled all classes Monday out of “an abundance of caution,” it reported on its Facebook page.

Neighbors described the neighborhood as generally quiet and safe, aside from a few car prowls in the past year, said Marcia Thompson, who was babysitting her grandchildren in her daughter’s house, which overlooks the shooting scene to the south.

“My prayers are definitely with the family of the deputy who lost his life,” she said. “He was just trying to do his job and help out. That’s what makes it sad.”

She also expressed concern for her daughter’s neighbors, whose gray mobile home was broken into: “They’ve got to be freaking out. It makes you so much more aware of your surroundings,” Thompson said.

“I hope they find the guy, because they’re still looking for him.”

Thompson said her daughter woke to flashing lights and sirens about 2 a.m., hours before Thompson arrived from her house in Sumner. Road closures into the neighborhood forced Thompson to take a circuitous route in the early morning fog.

There’s a wooded area to the east, and to the west across 200th Street East, a large lumber yard and an IKEA warehouse.

Soobie Yoo, a Korean interpreter who lives less than two blocks north of the where the shooting took place, said the news “came as such a shock.”

Yoo didn’t hear any gunfire but was woken up by flashing police lights.

“It’s so horrible,” she said. “This is so surreal. There’s a lot of kids living in this neighborhood.”

McCartney is the first Seattle-area law-enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty since Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, 45, was fatally shot on Nov. 30, 2016, while responding to a domestic-violence call. The gunman was killed the next day, after an 11-hour standoff.