A Graham man was fatally shot by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Sunday night when he emerged from an occupied house after firing several rounds inside, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began just after 9 p.m. when several people in the 24900 block of 144th Avenue East called 911 to report a man firing shots in the neighborhood. One caller also reported the man held a knife to a neighbor’s throat, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded and were told the 39-year-old man had several guns, the Sheriff’s Department said. They could hear shooting but were unable to find the man.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies heard shooting inside a nearby house and determined the man was inside.

They got three people safely out of the home and continued to hear shots from inside for the next hour, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At 11:35 p.m., the man “exited the residence and fired multiple shots,” according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

A deputy shot and killed the man, who has not been identified.

The unidentified deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a deputy shoots someone.

The Thurston County Critical Incident Investigation Team will investigate.