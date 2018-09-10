The deputies opened fire at the man after he charged them following a robbery at the store.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday morning after a robbery at a Walmart store in Spanaway, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputies responded to the store at 20307 Mountain Highway East just before 2 a.m. when they saw an armed man wearing a camouflage shirt leaving the store, the department wrote in a tweet. The man charged at the deputies and they opened fire, hitting he man.

The man ran into some bushes, where he was later found dead, the sheriff’s department said.

A gun was found in the man’s hand, and cash was in his pockets, according to the department.