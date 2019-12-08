Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatality crash in Parkland on Saturday night.

About 9 p.m. at 138th Street South and Yakima Avenue, the driver of a white, 1996 Econoline van crashed into a Ford Escape.

Crash-related injuries killed the Ford Escape driver — a 69-year-old woman who lived nearby — the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced via social media.

After the crash, the van driver was seen moving items from the damaged van into a smaller van. The driver then fled the scene in that second van.