Pierce County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 56-year-old man suspected of threatening to kill family members on Sunday evening, after the man confronted them with a weapon at his residence in Parkland, according to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies were responding to a 911 call that a man was armed with a knife and threatening to kill his family members living at a home on the 500 block of 115th Street South in Parkland. The statement from the Sheriff’s Office said the man was intoxicated and “reportedly said he would kill police if they came to the location.”

When they deputies arrived at the residence, they were confronted by the suspect – described as armed by the Sheriff’s Department – and they opened fire. The deputies performed CPR on the man but he did not survive, according to the statement. Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.