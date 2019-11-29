A call about a suspicious person in a Pierce County driveway led to an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead early Friday, according to police.

A portion of Mountain Highway East is expected to remain closed at least through 8 a.m. while police investigate.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of 390th Street Court East in Eatonville around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Loretta Cool, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is investigating the shooting south of Tacoma.

The homeowner said a suspicious person in a vehicle was in the driveway, Cool said.

She said the homeowner asked the unwanted visitor to leave and then, when he did not, the resident fired a gun into the ground.

The visitor left and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few blocks away on Mountain Highway East, causing his truck to land on its side, Cool said.

Deputies who had been responding to the Eatonville home came upon the crash and recognized the suspect from a description, Cool said.

The suspect got out of the truck and had a verbal exchange or altercation before three deputies fired on him, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cool said.

The occupants of the second vehicle were not seriously injured.

The three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.