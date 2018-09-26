Tony French is suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 7 and then fleeing the scene. He was arrested Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of their home near Frederickson on September 7.

The man, identified by the sheriff’s department as 39-year-old Tony French, fled after the shooting and became the focus of an intense manhunt. He was arrested Tuesday evening after a brief pursuit in Tacoma, according to the sheriff’s department.

On the morning of the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a man fire 10 shots at a woman out of a dark-colored sedan, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said at the time. The woman was in critical condition following the shooting, but was expected to survive, Troyer said. French and the victim had been in a custody dispute and their 18-month-old child was safe, Troyer said. On September 11, a warrant was issued for French’s arrest.

On Tuesday evening, a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy began following a car that had been reported stolen, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The driver turned out to be French.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a deputy followed the car for several blocks near South 72nd Street and South Hosmer Street, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday. When the driver ran from the vehicle and into a greenbelt, deputies, including two K-9 units, searched the scene and found the driver, the department wrote. The driver told deputies he was Tony French, according to the department. Deputies also found a stolen firearm on the ground near French, the department wrote.

French was treated for scratches and abrasions, the department wrote. He was then booked into the Pierce County Jail on 11 felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding, according to the sheriff’s department.