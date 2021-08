One person was shot near Seattle’s Chinatown International District early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the corner of 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting, Seattle police tweeted.

Police are at the scene of a shooting at 12th Ave S and S Lane Street. One victim transported by @SeattleFire with apparently life-threatening injuries. One suspect detained. This is an active investigation, more info will be released when it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 11, 2021

Seattle fire medics transported the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police took one suspect into custody, the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.