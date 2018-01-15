Seattle police went to the home to do a welfare check.

Seattle police officers went to a Lake City home Monday morning to check on a resident’s welfare and found a woman dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what police say is a suspicious death, according to police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson.

Officers arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Northeast 107th Street around 10:15 a.m. Jamieson said he didn’t know the reason for the welfare check but that people sometimes ask officers to go to the home of someone they’re worried about.

The officers who arrived heard a smoke alarm going off and discovered smoke coming from inside. They called the Seattle Fire Department and, fearing someone was inside, entered the house through an unlocked door.

Officers soon found the woman’s body in the home and called detectives to investigate. Jamieson said he couldn’t say how the woman died.

No one else was in the house.

A SWAT team was called as police looked for a possible suspect. “We didn’t quite know what we had,” Jamieson said. By early afternoon, the SWAT team had left.