A man was shot multiple times at the Eastwind Motel off Pacific Highway South in Federal Way on Tuesday afternoon, according to Federal Way Police.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victim reported the suspect fled in a black SUV before officers arrived to the scene around 2:30 p.m..

Further details were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.