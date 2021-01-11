A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly set a police car on fire in Kent, officials said.

The unmarked police car was set on fire around 3 p.m. outside Kent City Hall, where the city’s Police Department is headquartered, said Kent police Chief Rafael Padilla in a video posted Monday. No one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Although it was clear our officers were the target of this act, they responded with professionalism and integrity,” Padilla said in the video.

The man was taken into custody without incident. No further information about his age or his motivation was immediately available.

Police also contacted federal law-enforcement partners, who provided the department with “resources so that we may determine what happened,” Padilla said.

“What happened here today in Kent at (City Hall), in our own backyard, is not acceptable,” Mayor Dana Ralph said in the video. “It’s not who we are as a community and it won’t be tolerated.”