Police investigate train-pedestrian fatality in SoDo District
Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s traffic division are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident Friday night in the SoDo district.
A train operated by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway struck and killed a pedestrian who was believed to be sitting on the railroad tracks just north of South Holgate Street between First Avenue South and Third Avenue South, according to a police news release. The southbound BNSF train struck the man about midnight, police said.
The fire department and King County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. Police said an investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Local Stories
- Solar panels on farmland? In Central Washington, that stirs a fight.
- WA state health officials: 5 people sick from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
- Flight attendant sues SkyWest Airlines over alleged drugging, rape by captain during layover
- Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Wallingford woman
- 3-year-old boy struck by lawn mower and killed in Snohomish County
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.