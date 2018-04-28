Police investigate train-pedestrian fatality in SoDo District

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s traffic division are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident Friday night in the SoDo district.

A train operated by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway struck and killed a pedestrian who was believed to be sitting on the railroad tracks just north of South Holgate Street between First Avenue South and Third Avenue South, according to a police news release. The southbound BNSF train struck the man about midnight, police said.

The fire department and King County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. Police said an investigation is ongoing.