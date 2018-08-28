The driver, a 34-year-old woman, showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into King County Jail, according to police.

A 65-year-old woman was killed after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit her as she was walking her dogs in Ballard late Monday, according to Seattle police.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into King County Jail, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit in an unmarked crosswalk at 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 46th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and later died from injuries, police said. One of her dogs was seriously injured and taken to a veterinarian; the other ran away and has not been found, police said.