A pedestrian died in Federal Way after a driver hit him and left the scene Wednesday evening, according to Federal Way police.

Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 2500 block of South 288th Street around 7:30 p.m. and found a man in his 70s suffering from multiple injuries. A 911 caller said the vehicle did not stop and then drove off, according to officials.

Officers rendered aid until medics and fire personnel arrived. The man died at the scene. Police said they did not have information about the suspect and that the victim is believed to have not used a crosswalk.

Police advised people to avoid the street while investigators respond.

No further information was immediately available. Detectives ask anyone with details about the incident to call 253-835-2121.