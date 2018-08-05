Tacoma woman died in rollover; driver of vehicle booked into Grant County jail for investigation of automobile homicide.

COULEE CITY, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Tacoma woman died in a one-car rollover Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 near the Blue Lake Rest Area, about seven miles south of Coulee City.

The driver, a 37-year-old Tacoma man, was arrested and being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man’s 1999 Ford Expedition was southbound on Highway 17 near milepost 90 about 2:40 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The SUV crossed the centerline, hit the northbound shoulder and rolled. Both driver and passenger, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected.

The passenger, identified as Sara I. Sherman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was treated and released from Samaritan Hospital before being booked into the Grant County Jail. The state patrol report states drugs or alcohol were involved.