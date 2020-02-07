A male passenger riding in the backseat of a stolen car was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Renton Thursday night, but the driver didn’t notice his passenger was dead until they’d arrived in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, according to police.

A spokeswoman for the Renton Police Department couldn’t say whether the victim was a juvenile or an adult pending his identification by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver called 911 after pulling over in the 3900 block of South Othello Street and told Seattle police he had been driving north in the 300 block of Rainier Avenue South when his vehicle was hit by gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Renton Police Department. Seattle police notified Renton police of the shooting death at 8:50 p.m. and Renton police responded to both scenes and took over the investigation, the release says.

The shooting scene is 6 miles south from the location where the driver called 911.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Renton, was impounded as evidence and officers also found several bullet casings at the site of the shooting, according to the news release. The driver was unable to provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Renton Police Detective Chris Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or 425-430-7632.