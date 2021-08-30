Parts of the Olympic National Park were closed early Sunday afternoon as police investigated reports of a “potentially dangerous” armed individual.

Deer Park Road remains closed Monday morning near the park boundary, and Hurricane Ridge Road remains closed above the Heart O’ Hills campground. The roads were closed overnight over worries about public safety, according to an alert from Olympic National Park officials.

Due to a law enforcement incident, Hurricane Ridge & Deer Park are closed for public safety. Deer Park Rd is closed @ park boundary. Hurricane Ridge Rd is closed above Heart O’ the Hills campground. If you see anything suspicious call 911. More info will be shared when available. — Olympic NPS (@OlympicNP) August 29, 2021

The National Park Service helped visitors leave the closed-off areas Sunday as a multiagency response was put in place. No injuries were reported.

People are asked to report unusual or suspicious activity in the area by calling 911.

No additional information was immediately available.