A 37-year-old man died Saturday night in a shooting that followed a neighborhood confrontation near Lynnwood, possibly over parking, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

The homicide occurred around 11 p.m. on 203rd Street Southwest near Poplar Way, just east of Interstate 5. Deputies believe the man who died was from Federal Way, visiting a neighborhood resident.

Several people, at least one of whom heard gunfire, called 911 to report what Sheriff’s Lt. David Bowman called “a dispute between two houses.” Detectives were still working to learn more about a motive and circumstances.

Deputies arrested a man, who will be booked in Snohomish County Jail, he said. That man, along with others in the two houses, stayed at the scene instead of fleeing after the gunfire, he said.

Sunday afternoon, authorities were still doing forensic investigation, which included a drone, as well as more witness interviews, Bowman said. The identity and official cause of death of the man who died will be released later by the county Medical Examiner.

Bowman also mentioned that detectives are conducting interviews outdoors in tents, with easily sanitized tables and chairs, to deter the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.