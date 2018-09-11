The Ellensburg couple gave John Reed a getaway car and cash after he killed former neighbors Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn in April 2016 over a land dispute. Reed is serving a life sentence.

EVERETT — The parents of an Oso man convicted of killing his former neighbors have been sentenced to 10 days in jail for helping their son flee the country.

The (Everett) Herald reports 83-year-old Clyde Reed and 79-year-old Faye Reed, both of Ellensburg, were sent to jail Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to misdemeanor charges of obstructing law enforcement.

They also received a suspended jail sentence of 354 days.

Authorities say the couple gave John Reed a getaway car and cash after he killed Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn in April 2016. John Reed, who is serving a life sentence, hid their bodies in the woods northeast of Seattle before fleeing to Mexico.

Reed had an ongoing feud with Shunn and Patenaude and threatened to shoot them after they cut brush next to his property in 2013. Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies described Reed as an aggressive neighbor angered by various people after the deadly Oso landslide next to his property.

After the slide, Reed voluntarily sold his property to Snohomish County for $245,700 under a flood-mitigation program, but, according to Patenaude’s complaints, continued squatting on the property.

When Patenaude returned home from running errands in Arlington on April 11, 2016, Reed shot her three times. Shunn was fatally shot in the head later the same day when he returned home from work. The next day, neighbors found the couple’s livestock untended and reported Shunn and Patenaude missing.

John Reed enlisted the help of his brother and parents, then fled to Mexico with his brother, Tony Reed. Tony Reed turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on May 16, 2016, and later led police to the bodies of Shunn and Patenaude.

Reed’s parents were initially charged with felony rendering criminal assistance.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.