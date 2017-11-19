Deputies discovered the bodies after they went to the Eastside house to check on a man who failed to show up for an appointment earlier in the day.

A couple and their adult son appear to have been killed in a double murder-suicide in their Sammamish home, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Sunday.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies went to a house in the 24000 block of Northeast 30th Place to check on a man who did not show up for an appointment earlier in the day. Deputies found the house locked, but through a window, they saw three bodies on the floor, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Once inside, they determined all three people — two men and a woman — were dead, and they found a gun nearby.

No names were released, as the King County medical examiner will identify the bodies. But officials with the Sheriff’s Office believe the deceased are the couple and their son.