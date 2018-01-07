The westbound vehicle crossed the median into oncoming lanes and rolled, coming to rest on the eastbound shoulder

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — A 41-year-old Palisades man was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash six miles east of George, according to the Washington State Patrol

The patrol said the victim, Casey K. Crockett, was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving westbound on I-90 about 2 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the median into eastbound lanes and rolled near milepost 156.

The vehicle came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, the patrol said.

Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger, 46-year-old Tina Thorn of Palisades, was injured and transported by aid to Quincy Valley Medical Center, according to the report. Neither wore a seat belt.

The driver, 53-year-old George Wistos of Wenatchee used a seat belt and was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor, according to a report.