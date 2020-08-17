Pacific police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in a Friday morning homicide and providing information about the victim, a 22-year-old Auburn man.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Scott Lainono Declaro, but as of Monday, had not determined his cause of death.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a man on his way to work found a man slumped against the side of a building in the 200 block of Stewart Road Southeast, saw blood and called 911, said Pacific Police Chief Craig Schwartz. He said the building is part of an industrial complex and the area is fairly secluded at night.

Responding officers saw visible wounds and that the man was dead, Schwartz said.

“It appears to have been a very violent death,” said the chief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Communications at 253-288-2121 and reference Pacific Police Department case number 20-0612. Tips can also be called in to Pacific police Detective Terry Carter at 253-929-1134 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, 800-222-8477.