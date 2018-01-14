Prosecutors in Benton County have charged an Oregon prison guard with trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a Washington teenager.

KENNEWICK (AP) — An Oregon prison guard and his wife, a teacher, have been charged in Benton County with crimes related to allegedly trying to lure a Washington teenager into a sexual relationship.

The Tri-City Herald reported Saturday that 31-year-old Roy David Farber pleaded innocent to sexual exploitation of a minor and other counts during a hearing in Benton County Superior Court. His wife, Kim Farber, 27, was charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and has not yet made a court appearance. It was not immediately clear if either Farber has an attorney.

Prosecutors say in court documents that Roy David Farber, a correctional officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Oregon, wrote love letters and exchanged explicit pictures with the girl.

Prosecutors say Kim Farber, a former part-time substitute teacher and paraeducator at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick, is alleged to have used her position to contact the girl and facilitated communication between her husband and the teen, according to prosecutors..