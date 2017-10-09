The 32-year-old man was arrested by Chehalis Tribal Police on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, indecent exposure and third-degree assault, court records show.

An Oregon man was arrested last week at Great Wolf Lodge after he allegedly urinated in the lobby of the Grand Mound resort, Thurston County Superior Court records show.

The man, Juan Manuel Rios, 32, of Salem, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday. Bail was set at $5,000.

Rios was arrested by Chehalis Tribal Police on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, indecent exposure and third-degree assault.

Charging documents give the following account:

About 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, tribal police were dispatched to the lodge after a report of a fight between two people, which later turned out to be an argument between Rios and his fiancee. She said she had given him a bottle of tequila for his birthday and he drank the whole thing. She later said she just wanted to get Rios to his room so he could sleep it off.

Meanwhile, the officer went to talk to Rios, who was “actively urinating in the main lobby of the lodge, while at least 50 minors were in the immediate area.”

A struggle ensued and the officer took Rios to the ground. The officer later stunned him twice with his stun gun, but to no effect.

“Another guest came over and assisted with detaining Rios in handcuffs,” the charging documents read.