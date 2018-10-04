Several Shoreline police officers were at the school when students arrived Thursday morning and later searched "every inch" of campus but didn't find anything. After being in lockdown for most of the morning, administrators decided to send students home just before 11 a.m.

A threat posted on social media made for a chaotic Thursday morning at Shorewood High School in Shoreline, where students were sent home just before 11 a.m. after spending much of the morning in a modified lockdown, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services to the city.

The sheriff’s office has an ongoing investigation into the incident, which was part of the reason the students were released for the day, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Shoreline police received word of a student who had posted a photo of himself holding a gun on the social-media application Snapchat, along with what Abbott referred to as a “vague threat.” Abbott said the student has had other gun-related contacts with police, but didn’t know if the student had ever been arrested or charged.

On Thursday, numerous Shoreline police officers were present at the school, at 17300 Fremont Ave. N., as students arrived, Abbott said. But the Snapchat post “made everybody at the school nervous so they went into modified lockdown,” he said.

A little after 9 a.m. the lockdown was just about to be lifted when several students came forward and said they’d seen the suspect student on campus with a gun, prompting a full lockdown, according to Abbott.

“Police searched the school, every inch of it, and didn’t find anything,” he said.

Then the suspect student began sending text messages, indicating “he’s after certain people,” according to Abbott.

At 10:45 a.m., school officials decided to release students for the day, arranging buses home for students who typically ride them, allowing students to drive themselves from campus, or requiring students who walk home to be checked out by a parent or guardian, according to an emergency message posted on Shorewood High’s website.

“We understand many of you would like specific information on the threat received, however we are unable to share details as the investigation is ongoing. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the school office at 206-393-4372,” the message reads.