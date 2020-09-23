A woman was killed and a second woman was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center early Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries in a “rolling dispute” involving people in at least two cars, according to Auburn police.

Auburn police Cmdr. Mike Hirman said the shooting victims are both adults but didn’t know their ages. Neither victim is believed to have exchanged gunfire, he said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to the shooting scene in the 2200 block of Auburn Way North.

“It was not a road-rage incident. It was a dispute between several parties,” Hirman said. “There were at least two cars (involved) and there may have been a third and possibly a fourth.”

He declined to say what the dispute was about since the homicide investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“It’s still new. Information is coming in slowly,” Hirman said.