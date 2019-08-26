Federal Way major-accident detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. when a car traveling south on Pacific Highway South “at a high rate of speed” crashed into a vehicle that was turning left from northbound Pacific Highway South onto South 316th Street, Federal Way Police Department Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said in a statement released Monday.

The driver of the southbound vehicle fled on foot, he said. Life-saving efforts on the other driver were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schwan said the department would not immediately release any further information.