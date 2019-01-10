Police are investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard.
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the right leg Thursday evening, according to Mukilteo police.
Officers responded to reported gunshots in the 5300 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard just before 7 p.m. and found the man, who was transported to a hospital, according to the department.
Police did not immediately release further details.
