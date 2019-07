A man was shot and killed in SeaTac on Friday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of South 188th Street, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office around 5:45 p.m. Tyee High School is located on that block.

The victim died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately have a description of the suspect, who fled.

#Shooting investigation 4400 BLK S. 188 ST, SeaTac. One victim shot unknown injuries at this time. I will update as soon as I have more information. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 6, 2019

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.