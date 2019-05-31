One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot by police in Auburn Friday evening, according to Auburn Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North. An officer was also injured during the incident, but was not shot, police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker said. He did not know the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Stocker did not yet have details on the person shot or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The Valley Investigation Team, which is made up of members of South King County police agencies, will investigate the shooting.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.