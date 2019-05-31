A man was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after being shot by an Auburn police officer Friday evening.

Police received a report that a man was kicking and throwing items at cars in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North around 6 p.m. One officer responded and got into a physical altercation with the man, then shot him, said police spokesman Cmdr. Steve Stocker.

The officer was also injured during the incident, but was not shot, Stocker said. He did not know the extent of the officer’s injuries, but said the officer was taken to a hospital.

Stocker said he didn’t know whether the man had a weapon. He didn’t have further details on what occurred during the altercation leading up to the shooting.

The Valley Investigation Team, which is made up of members of South King County police agencies, is investigating the shooting.