The person's injury isn't life threatening, police said.

A person was hit by gunfire in the leg on Monday after people in a car shot at a group of others standing in a bus stop on Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police.

The group standing at the bus stop returned fire, and both groups fled, the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. The injured person’s life isn’t at risk.

The shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and and East Union Street, according to the tweet.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:48 p.m. reporting the incident, according to the Seattle Fire Department online log.