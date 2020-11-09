Two King County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a gunfight with an armed man in Woodinville, who was fatally shot in the exchange, said a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon near the Beaumont Apartments, in the 14000 block of Northeast 183rd Street, according to Woodinville Fire & Rescue.

One of the deputies was in critical condition, the fire department posted on Twitter. They were taken to local hospitals by Shoreline and Redmond medics.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center, said one of the deputies was being brought to Harborview and the other will be treated at a different hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.