Seattle police detectives are investigating a Saturday night shooting at Seventh Avenue and Union Street that left one person injured. One person is in custody, the Seattle police reported.

Just before 11 p.m., 911 began receiving calls about shots being fired from a moving vehicle at Seventh and Pike Street. Moments later, a car crashed into a restaurant at Seventh and Union, causing property damage.

According to witnesses, one of the occupants got out of that vehicle and began firing a handgun toward a group of people in the middle of the street. One male was struck in his legs.

Officers arrived and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wounds. Seattle fire medics transported the male victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers detained one of the males from the vehicle. Two handguns were later recovered. The detained male was arrested and booked into jail. Other suspects may have fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.