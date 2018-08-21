Seattle Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North 46th Street in Wallingford and are investigating a shooting, according to the police.

One man has been shot and another detained after police responded to reports of a man with a knife, according to authorities.

Seattle Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North 46th Street in Wallingford and are investigating, according to the police.

Dispatchers told officers responding to the scene that preliminary information was that one man had been shot in the hip and that the shooter was unloading his weapon and waiting for officers.

This is a developing story.