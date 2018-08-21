Seattle Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North 46th Street in Wallingford and are investigating a shooting, according to the police.
A 52-year-old man was shot in the leg by a neighbor after a dispute broke out on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Seattle Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North 46th Street in Wallingford around 4 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife.
Authorities said the shooting involved three tenants living in the same apartment complex.
One tenant chased another tenant with a knife when a third tenant “armed himself with a handgun and shot the first tenant,” according to police, who have responded to previous disputes at that location before.
The victim’s neighbor who was detained was not identified, according to a tweet. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Dispatchers told officers responding to the scene that preliminary information was that one man had been shot in the hip and that the shooter was unloading his weapon and waiting for officers.
