Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a second wounded in downtown Everett on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded at Everett and Rucker avenues around 2:40 p.m. after hearing reports of gunfire, according to a statement from the Everett Police Department. First responders didn’t find any victims at the scene, and were then diverted to the Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett for a report of a shooting in the emergency room, the statement said.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found two men with gunshot injuries had been dropped off and determined there hadn’t been a shooting at the medical center.

One of the men died of his injuries, the statement said. The second had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. No further information about either man was immediately available.

Detectives later found shell casings near Everett and Rucker avenues, said Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell. No arrests had been made as of 8 p.m., he said.

The incident is still under investigation.