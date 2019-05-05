Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Pioneer Square that left one man with a non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling the neighborhood around bar closing time heard shots fired near the Sinking Ship parking garage at Second Avenue and James Street. One officer, at Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way, saw a man pointing a handgun while standing on top of the garage parking lot, and the officer fired two shots at the man, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives do not believe the officer’s shots struck the suspect, who fled in a red sedan going northbound on Second Avenue. Seattle police have not yet located the suspect or the vehicle.

An adult male victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The victim told police that the two men got into a dispute in the parking lot and that the suspect shot him.

Detectives from the Force Investigation Team will investigate the officer’s use of force, while another team of detectives will investigate the initial shooting that left the man injured. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, in accordance with Seattle Police Department policy.