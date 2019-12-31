Two Federal Way police officers are recovering after being shot and one suspect is dead after an altercation in the 30800 block of 14th Avenue South early Tuesday morning.

The officers were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Federal Way police told the Federal Way Mirror.

Police said the officers were responding to a dispute in an apartment complex when they contacted a man in a vehicle in the parking lot shortly after midnight, the Mirror reported. That’s when the shootings occurred, police Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told the Mirror.

“The suspect was shot and is deceased,” Schwan said.

As is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Valley Investigative Team, he said.