By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Tacoma police are investigating the shooting of two men Monday night that left one dead and the other with critical injuries.

Police said the surviving victim walked into a business on South Sprague Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and said he and his friend had been shot while they were sitting in a vehicle nearby.

Officers responded to the vehicle in the 1800 block of South 15th Street and began lifesaving measures on the unresponsive 22-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

The other victim, a 20-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.

Most Read Local Stories