Tacoma police are investigating the shooting of two men Monday night that left one dead and the other with critical injuries.

Police said the surviving victim walked into a business on South Sprague Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and said he and his friend had been shot while they were sitting in a vehicle nearby.

Officers responded to the vehicle in the 1800 block of South 15th Street and began lifesaving measures on the unresponsive 22-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

The other victim, a 20-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.