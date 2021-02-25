One person was killed on Highway 18 near Auburn on Thursday night after a wrong-way driver hit a car head-on, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver who had been traveling in the correct direction on Highway 18 at Auburn Black-Diamond Road, died at the scene, according to State Trooper Rick Johnson. The wrong-way driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition and was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m., Johnson said.

All lanes on Highway 18 at Auburn Black-Diamond Road are temporarily closed while officials clear the scene, according to the state Department of Transportation.

No further information was immediately available about either person involved in the crash.