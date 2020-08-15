A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Friday night, according to Tacoma Police.

Police say 911 received reports of a robbery in the 6600 block of South Alaska Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. and one person was shot.

After police attempted life-saving measures, the Tacoma Fire Department declared the man deceased at the scene, the Tacoma Police Department said in a news release. Three armed suspects fled the scene, police said.

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide, but did not immediately release further details.