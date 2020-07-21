One person was killed and at least one was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Seattle’s Central District, police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of East Cherry Street around 10:15 p.m. after reports of shots fired, according to the Seattle Police Department. They found two people on the ground who had been shot; one had died.

Officers provided first aid to the other victim, police said.

Another shooting victim arrived at Harborview Medical Center by private vehicle, according to police. Detectives are trying to determine whether that person was injured in the same shooting or a different one.

No other details were immediately available.