Officers and and firefighters responding to 911 calls of shots fired in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood found a man in a car with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene.

The calls came in at 9:42 p.m., according to police, about hearing shots fired in the 1000 block of 63rd Avenue Northeast.

A K9 team could not find any suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.