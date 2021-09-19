A shooting in North Seattle early Sunday left a 47-year-old man dead, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.

The 47-year-old man died at the scene, police said. Medics took another man, 22, to Harborview Medical Center, according to police. He was in satisfactory condition Sunday morning, said Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Homicide detectives are investigating, SPD said in an online post Sunday.

Late last month, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department had responded to 100 more cases of gunfire so far this year than they did by late August 2020.

In recent Seattle City Council deliberations, SPD advocated for funding to hire and retain officers, while some council members and public commenters urged the city to instead direct more funds to community-based public safety programs aimed at stopping gun violence.