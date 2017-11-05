The Washington State Patrol on Sunday was investigating the cause of what was described as a high-speed, head-on collision involving three vehicles on State Route 203.

One person was killed and five other people injured in Monroe Sunday in a high speed, head-on collision involving three vehicles at the 18500 block of State Route 203, Snohomish County Fire District 7 said in a news release.

Crews responding to the 2:45 p.m. call found both directions of the highway were blocked, and there was severe damage to two of the vehicles.

One person who was extricated from a vehicle and taken to Providence hospital in Everett was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.

Three people with severe injuries were taken to hospitals, two to Providence and one to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Two other people were transported to EvergreenHealth in Monroe with minor injuries.

No identities or details on the age or gender of those involved in the collision were provided.

The Washington State Patrol was investigating the cause.