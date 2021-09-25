PULLMAN, Wash. — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday.

The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As police officers approached the party, they heard several gunshots and then found two men with gunshot wounds nearby.

The officers attempted life-saving measures on both men, but one man died at a nearby hospital. The other man was transported by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital with life-threatening injuries. At least one of the people involved is a WSU student, the police department said in a prepared statement. The victims’ names were not immediately released so that family members could be notified.

The police department said a 23-year-old Pullman man was arrested several hours later on suspicion of assault in connection with the shooting. The investigation is still underway.